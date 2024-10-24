News & Insights

TFS Financial Welcomes New Director to Board

TFS Financial ( (TFSL) ) has shared an update.

TFS Financial Corporation has expanded its board to welcome Terrence L. Bauer, a seasoned executive with over 30 years of leadership experience, as a new director. Bauer, currently CEO of Specialdocs Consultants, will bring his strategic expertise to the table, navigating growth in the competitive healthcare landscape. He joins without any special arrangements or transactions, receiving standard compensation and potential equity awards, reflecting the company’s commitment to strategic board enhancement.

