TFI International price target lowered to $170 from $180 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors lowered the firm’s price target on TFI International (TFII) to $170 from $180 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said they see plenty of reasons to stay the course into 2025-26 with significant leverage to LTL and TL recoveries on post-DSKE asset base, strong FCF and debt/interest reduction, signals of another mega-deal in 2H25.

