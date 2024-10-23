TFI International price target lowered to $170 from $180 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors lowered the firm’s price target on TFI International (TFII) to $170 from $180 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said they see plenty of reasons to stay the course into 2025-26 with significant leverage to LTL and TL recoveries on post-DSKE asset base, strong FCF and debt/interest reduction, signals of another mega-deal in 2H25.
