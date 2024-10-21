News & Insights

TFI International Posts Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 21, 2024 — 04:38 pm EDT

TFI International (TSE:TFII) has released an update.

TFI International reported a successful third quarter of 2024, achieving over $2 billion in revenue, driven by strategic acquisitions despite challenging market conditions. The company generated significant cash flow, allowing it to increase its quarterly dividend by 13% and reduce debt, showcasing its financial resilience. This performance underscores TFI’s focus on operational enhancements and capitalizing on acquisitions to maintain a strong balance sheet while returning capital to shareholders.

