TFF Pharmaceuticals to Dissolve and Liquidate Assets

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is set to dissolve following its board’s approval of a liquidation plan, pending stockholder consent. Consequently, the company terminated its workforce and ended a patent license agreement with The University of Texas. The board appointed Craig R. Jalbert to oversee the company’s wind-down, leveraging his expertise in managing distressed businesses. The company anticipates one-time charges related to the workforce reduction, highlighting the financial impact of the dissolution process.

