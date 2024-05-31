News & Insights

Stocks

TFF Group Expands with PETITRENAUD Acquisition

May 31, 2024 — 12:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TFF Group (FR:TFF) has released an update.

TFF Group has acquired a majority 51% stake in PETITRENAUD Group, a family-owned enterprise specializing in quality oak sawmilling and parquetry since 1947. The acquisition will bolster TFF Group’s growth and diversification strategy, offering operational synergies and securing raw material supplies for its high-value-added segments. The PETITRENAUD family will continue in management roles within TFF Group, which will integrate the new group’s financials from May 1, 2024.

For further insights into FR:TFF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.