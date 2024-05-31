TFF Group Expands with PETITRENAUD Acquisition

TFF Group (FR:TFF) has released an update.

TFF Group has acquired a majority 51% stake in PETITRENAUD Group, a family-owned enterprise specializing in quality oak sawmilling and parquetry since 1947. The acquisition will bolster TFF Group’s growth and diversification strategy, offering operational synergies and securing raw material supplies for its high-value-added segments. The PETITRENAUD family will continue in management roles within TFF Group, which will integrate the new group’s financials from May 1, 2024.

