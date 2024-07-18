Textron's (TXT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Textron Inc. TXT reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 by 3.4%. The bottom line also improved 5.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.46 per share.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.35 per share, up from $1.30 per share registered in the second quarter of 2023.

Revenues

TXT reported total revenues of $3.53 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55 billion by 0.6%. However, the reported figure increased 3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.42 billion.



Manufacturing revenues improved 3.2% year over year to $3.52 billion.

Segmental Performance

Textron Aviation: Revenues from this segment increased 8.3% year over year to $1.48 billion. The rise was primarily driven by higher pricing, as well as the higher volume and mix.



The segment generated an operating profit of $195 million in the quarter under review compared with $171 million in the year-ago period. This improvement can be attributed to the higher volume and mix and a favorable pricing impact, net of inflation.



Textron Aviation delivered 42 jets compared with 44 in the year-ago quarter. It also delivered 44 commercial turboprops, up from 37 in the second quarter of 2023.



The segment’s order backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $7.5 billion.



Bell: Revenues from this segment amounted to $794 million, up 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. This was driven by higher military revenues, primarily related to the FLRAA program.



The segment’s profit improved a solid 26.2% to $82 million, driven by the favorable impact of performance.



Bell delivered 32 commercial helicopters in the quarter, down from 35 last year. Its order backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $4.2 billion.



Textron Systems: This segment’s revenues came in at $323 million, up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number, driven by higher volumes.



The segment’s profits were $35 million, down by 5.4% from the previous year’s reported figure.



Textron Systems’ backlog at the end of the second quarter totaled $1.7 billion.



Industrial: Revenues from this segment declined 10.9% to $914 million due to lower volumes and mix.



Moreover, the segment’s profit totaled $42 million compared with $79 million in the prior-year quarter. The decline can be attributed to lower volumes and mix.



Textron eAviation: Revenues from the segment totaled $9 million, down 18.2% year over year. Meanwhile, it reported a loss of $18 million in the second quarter, wider than a reported loss of $12 million in the prior-year period.



Finance: This segment’s revenues declined 33.3% to $12 million. Its profit totaled $7 million in the second quarter compared with $12 million in the year-ago period.

Financials

As of Jun 29, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.35 billion compared with $2.12 billion as of Dec 30, 2023.



Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $353 million as of Jun 29, 2024 compared with the cash flow of $467 million in the year-ago period.



Capital expenditures amounted to $74 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared with $83 million in the prior-year period.



The long-term debt totaled $2.88 billion as of Jun 29, 2024 compared with $3.17 billion as of Dec 30, 2023.

Guidance

Textron kept its guidance for 2024 unchanged. The company still expects to generate adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.20-$6.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.27 per share, lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

