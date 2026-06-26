Textron Supported by Robust Aviation and Defense Program Demand

Textron Inc. TXT is a leading aerospace and defense company with strong positions in business aviation, military helicopters and defense systems. Healthy demand for business aircraft, defense modernization programs and continued product innovation are expected to support its long-term growth.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company continues to face supply-chain challenges, labor shortages and program-related risks that may pressure its near-term performance.

TXT's Tailwinds

Textron continues to benefit from strong demand for business jets and aftermarket services, which is supporting growth in its Aviation segment. A healthy backlog and several aircraft models being sold out for years provide good revenue visibility and should support deliveries over the long term.



The company is also strengthening its portfolio through new product launches and upgrades across its aircraft lineup. These innovations help improve its competitive position, support pricing and drive long-term aftermarket demand.



Textron's defense business remains supported by steady execution on key military programs and healthy backlog levels at both Bell and Textron Systems. Strong demand for defense modernization should continue to support revenue growth in the coming years.



The company also maintains a solid financial position with healthy liquidity, providing flexibility to support operations and future growth initiatives.

Headwinds for TXT

Textron continues to face supply-chain constraints, particularly related to engine availability and other critical components. Supplier delays and shortages may disrupt production schedules, increase costs and slow the conversion of backlog into revenues.



The company also faces challenges in hiring and retaining skilled workers needed to support higher production rates. Labor shortages and longer training periods may reduce productivity and increase operating costs.



Additionally, Textron remains exposed to potential program accounting adjustments on certain defense contracts. Such charges could create periodic earnings volatility even if the long-term outlook for these programs remains favorable.

TXT Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of TXT have gained 10.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 1.3% growth.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same sector are Heico HEI, Woodward WWD and Archer Aviation ACHR. HEI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). WWD and ACHR carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Heico delivered an average earnings surprise of 13.82% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for HEI’s fiscal 2026 earnings stands at $5.78 per share, which suggests year-over-year growth of 18%.



Woodward delivered an average earnings surprise of 16.97% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pinned at $9.34 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 35.6%.



Archer Aviation delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.89% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for ACHR’s 2026 loss is pegged at $1.02 per share.

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Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.