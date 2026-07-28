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Textron Reiterates FY26 Earnings Guidance

July 28, 2026 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) reiterated its expectation for full-year 2026 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $5.39 to $5.59, or $6.40 to $6.60 on an adjusted basis. Textron also reiterated manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions to be in the range of $700 million to $800 million.

The company noted that its current full year outlook assumes receipt of additional fiscal 2026 funding on the MV-75 Cheyenne program through an Above Threshold Reprogramming request. Absent the receipt of any additional funding and inclusive of other outlook assumptions, adjusted EPS could be negatively impacted by $0.20 to $0.30 and cash flow could also be negatively impacted by $150 million to $250 million.

For the second quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $248 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $245 million, or $1.35 per share, last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased to $1.62 from $1.55, a year ago. Revenue rose 3.0% to $3.827 billion from $3.716 billion last year. Textron Aviation's revenues were $1.5 billion, up 1%, from last year's second quarter. Textron Aviation delivered 40 jets in the quarter, compared with 49, prior year, and 44 commercial turboprops, up from 34, last year. Bell revenues were $1.1 billion, up 6%, from the second quarter of 2025. Bell delivered 36 commercial helicopters in the quarter, up from 32 in last year's second quarter.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Textron shares are down 2.46 percent to $93.71.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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