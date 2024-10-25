Textron price target lowered to $100 from $109 at Baird

Baird analyst Peter Arment lowered the firm’s price target on Textron (TXT) to $100 from $109 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said a five-week strike at Textron Aviation operations in Wichita, KS has cut deliveries for 2024, which has reduced the 2024 EPS estimate but with workers already returning, the recovery in 2025 looks favorable for growth.

