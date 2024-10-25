News & Insights

Stocks

Textron price target lowered to $100 from $109 at Baird

October 25, 2024 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird analyst Peter Arment lowered the firm’s price target on Textron (TXT) to $100 from $109 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said a five-week strike at Textron Aviation operations in Wichita, KS has cut deliveries for 2024, which has reduced the 2024 EPS estimate but with workers already returning, the recovery in 2025 looks favorable for growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TXT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.