Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q2 Earnings: Unit Growth & Comps Hold Key

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 25, 2024, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 2.4%.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.66, indicating growth of 36.1% from $1.22 reported in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.34 billion. The metric suggests growth of 14.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Quote

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the quarter to be reported.

Factors at Play

Texas Roadhouse’s second-quarter top line is likely to have increased year over year courtesy of new store expansions, digital platform and strategic menu pricing. This and the emphasis on Digital kitchen conversions and operational enhancements are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s transition to Digital Kitchens is progressing well, with 30% of the planned 200 conversions already completed.

Strength in comparable sales growth is likely to be reflected in the company’s second-quarter quarter top line. During the first quarterearnings call the company revealed that comparable sales for the first five weeks of the second quarter were up 9.3%, with restaurants averaging sales of approximately $158,000 per week. We believe that attributes of attractive value propositions and traffic growth are likely to have upheld the momentum in the second quarter.

The solid performance of Bubba’s 33 and Jaggers is likely to have boosted TXRH’s performance in the second quarter. During the previous quarter, average weekly sales at Bubba’s 33 and Jaggers came in at $120,000 and $68,000, respectively. Given the strategic mix of company-owned and franchise locations coupled with efficiency in the service model, the momentum is likely to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter.

The company’s second-quarter margins are likely to have benefited from favorable commodity cost trends, particularly in beef. While the company anticipates some inflationary pressures in the latter half of the year, the overall commodity inflation for 2024 is expected to be around 3%. Labor costs are expected to rise 4-5% for the full year, driven by wage inflation.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Texas Roadhouse this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Texas Roadhouse has an Earnings ESP of +2.04%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other stocks worth considering from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Brinker International, Inc. EAT has an Earnings ESP of +6.50% and a Zacks Rank #1.



The company's shares have gained 76.1% in the past year. EAT’s earnings beat estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 213.4%.



Shake Shack Inc. SHAK has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The company’s shares have increased 9.3% in the past year. SHAK’s earnings beat estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 73%.



Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Shares of YUM have declined 7.8% in the past year. YUM’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and lagged twice. It has an average surprise of 3.9%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.