Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -1.79%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $293.08, marking a -1.79% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

The stock of chipmaker has fallen by 3.3% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Texas Instruments in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 22, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.9, reflecting a 34.75% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.22 billion, up 17.39% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.66 per share and revenue of $20.76 billion, indicating changes of +40.55% and +17.38%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Texas Instruments presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Texas Instruments is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 38.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 56.58, so one might conclude that Texas Instruments is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, TXN's PEG ratio is currently 1.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, positioning it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.