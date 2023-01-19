Texas Instruments (TXN) Introduces Ultrasonic Lens Chipsets

Texas Instruments TXN launched ultrasonic lens cleaning semiconductors named the ULC1001 digital signal processor and companion DRV2901 piezo transducer driver.

Featuring a proprietary technology, the chipsets use microscopic vibrations to enable camera systems in quickly detecting and removing contaminants from camera lenses.

With the new ultrasonic lens cleaning chipsets, TXN focuses on improving system accuracy and thereby reducing maintenance requirements.

The semiconductors will cater to the growing need of simple and self-cleaning cameras and sensors in various automotive and industrial applications.

On the back of ultrasonic lens cleaning chipsets, Texas Instruments is expected to gain momentum among customers. This, in turn, will contribute well to the company’s top-line growth.

Consequently, this will help Texas Instruments win the confidence of the investors in the near and long terms.

Shares of TXN have been up 0.2% in the past year against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 24.8%.

Expanding Portfolio Offerings

The recent introduction of chipsets bodes well with the company’s growing efforts toward expanding its portfolio of solutions.

Apart from the recent launch, the company unveiled the latest portfolio of isolated solid-state relays to help engineers reduce the cost and size of high-voltage power supplies while maintaining safe electric vehicles.

It introduced a radar sensor called AWR2944 to strengthen its presence in the booming ADAS market. AWR2944 is a 77 GHz sensor integrating a fourth transmitter to provide 33% higher resolution than the existing radar sensors.

It also introduced the 3D Hall-effect position sensor named TMAG5170. With the help of this sensor, engineers are able to get uncalibrated ultra-high precision at high speed for quick and accurate real-time control in factory automation and motor-drive applications.

Though Texas Instruments’ growing portfolio solutions remain a positive, the imposition of new export regulations and softness in the personal electronics end-market remains a headwind.

Currently, Texas Instruments has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Arista Networks ANET, Agilent Technologies A and Asure Software ASUR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Arista Networks has lost 5.7% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 17.5%.

Agilent has gained 10.5% in the past year. A’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 10%.

Asure Software has gained 35.8% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 23%.

