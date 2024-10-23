Texas Instruments price target raised to $298 from $268 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Texas Instruments (TXN) to $298 from $268 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm recommends adding to TI positions as it models Q4 revenues of $4.1B, above the high-end of the company’s guided range of $3.7B-$4.0B, telling investors that its believes Texas Instruments is entering the “historical beat-and-raise zone” and has “set the stage for upside surprises through 2025.”

