Texas Instruments initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo

November 22, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Wells Fargo analyst Joe Quatrochi initiated coverage of Texas Instruments (TXN) with an Equal Weight rating and $215 price target The firm says that despite line of sight to the end of the company’s “aggressive” capex cycle, visibility of a demand reacceleration is limited. A more gradual cycle recovery could make it tough for Texas Instruments to meet its 2026 free cash flow target without additional capex, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

