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Texas Instruments Appoints Julie Knecht To Succeed Rafael Lizardi As CFO

June 02, 2026 — 09:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced that it has appointed Julie Knecht as chief financial officer, effective August 1, 2026. Knecht succeeds Rafael Lizardi, who will retire after 25 years with the company. Lizardi will provide continued support in an advisory role until August 31, 2026, to facilitate the transition.

Texas Instruments intends to announce its second quarter 2026 financial results and hold a conference call on July 22, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. Central time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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