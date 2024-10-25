Tevogen provides more guidance on ExacTcell technology

Tevogen (TVGN) Bio provided additional guidance on the first clinical product of the company’s proprietary ExacTcell technology, TVGN 489, designed to treat SARS-CoV-2 infections in immunocompromised oncology patients, and a subgroup of patients with post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2. Tevogen Bio’s recently shared forecast reflects its business plan of market entry by the end of 2026. “The rapid and cost-effective development of TVGN 489, achieved at a fraction of industry norms, strengthens my confidence in Tevogen’s innovative business model,” remarked Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, Founder and CEO of Tevogen Bio, Nobel Peace Prize nominee, inventor of ExacTcell. “The positive clinical trial underscores TVGN 489’s potential, and it is my personal commitment that the company will do everything in its power to speed up the development process. I am pleased that the company was able to make progress to bridge any information gap and look forward to sharing other achievements in the coming weeks, particularly on the progress of Tevogen.AI.”

