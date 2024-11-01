Teva presents Phase 3 SOLARIS trial results

Teva (TEVA) Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, announced new, “positive” data on social functioning and quality of life from the Phase 3 Subcutaneous Olanzapine Extended-Release Injection Study, or SOLARIS, trial evaluating TEV-‘749 in adult patients diagnosed with schizophrenia. In the acute treatment phase of the study, or Period 1, TEV-‘749 demonstrated significant improvement in social functioning and quality of life across multiple validated measures from baseline to week 8. The systemic safety profile of TEV-‘749 was consistent with other approved oral formulations of olanzapine, with no new safety signals identified and no PDSS events reported to date. In addition, in vitro data and interim results from a Phase 1 study evaluating the pharmacokinetic characteristics of TEV-‘749 validate that its route of administration and drug delivery technology may effectively address the risk of PDSS development. These studies, highlighting the patient focused outcomes, were presented at Psych Congress 2024 taking place from October 29-November 2, in Boston, the company noted.

