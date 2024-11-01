Teva presents new Tardive Dyskinesia data at Psych Congress

Teva (TEVA) Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, announced new patient- and physician-reported interim results from the Phase 4 IMPACT-TD Registry study, revealing differences between TD patients with a psychotic disorder and those with a mood disorder. The IMPACT-TD Registry is the largest study of its kind evaluating the holistic effects of TD, showing real-world treatment patterns and outcomes with once-daily AUSTEDO XR extended-release tablets and twice-daily AUSTEDO tablets. Teva also announced interim data from a patient-reported survey describing early, real-world experience with AUSTEDO XR. These findings are being presented at the Psych Congress 2024 taking place from October 29-November 2 in Boston, the company stated.
