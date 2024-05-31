News & Insights

Tetragon Financial Reports April 2024 Performance

Tetragon Financial (GB:TFG) has released an update.

Tetragon Financial Group has published its April 2024 Monthly Factsheet, revealing a Net Asset Value of $2.78 billion and a NAV per share total return of 1.1%. The company’s shares traded at $9.86, with a recent quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, resulting in a dividend yield of 4.5%. Tetragon, a closed-ended investment company listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange, emphasizes that its shares are not intended for U.S. or European retail investors.

