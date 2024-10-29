Tetragon Financial Declares 2024 Q3 Dividend

Tetragon Financial (GB:TFG) has released an update.

Tetragon Financial announced a dividend of $0.11 per share for the third quarter of 2024, with a payment date set for November 27. Shareholders can opt to receive this dividend in Tetragon shares or in cash, with options to choose currencies until November 14. Tetragon’s shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange, offering investors various opportunities within the financial markets.

