News & Insights

Stocks

Tetragon Financial Declares 2024 Q3 Dividend

October 29, 2024 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tetragon Financial (GB:TFG) has released an update.

Tetragon Financial announced a dividend of $0.11 per share for the third quarter of 2024, with a payment date set for November 27. Shareholders can opt to receive this dividend in Tetragon shares or in cash, with options to choose currencies until November 14. Tetragon’s shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange, offering investors various opportunities within the financial markets.

For further insights into GB:TFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.