Tetra Tech Wins Four-Year Scotland Excel Consultancy Framework

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK recently secured a framework from a Scotland-based company, Scotland Excel, to provide services for infrastructure and environmental projects across Scotland. Scotland Excel serves as the procurement organization for local governments across the country.

Under the four-year, multiple-award Engineering and Technical Consultancy Framework, TTEK secured positions across all nine service lots. The company’s engineers and technical specialists will provide consulting and engineering services to local councils across the country. This includes project planning, delivery and management services.

It also covers drainage and flooding, coastal and maritime projects, transportation and master planning. These services will help local councils develop and manage critical infrastructure projects more effectively.

Tetra Tech has been providing engineering design services to Scotland Excel since 2013 and supported various initiatives across the region. The latest deal further strengthens the long-standing relationship between the two organizations.

Lately, Tetra Tech has received a series of deals that are likely to drive its growth. In June 2026, TTEK secured a contract from Chelan County Public Utility District (“PUD”) for the Hydropower Dam Spillway Modernization Project at the Rock Island and Rocky Reach hydroelectric dams in Washington. The company will serve as the lead design engineer as part of a team that includes Kuney Construction and J.F. Brennan.

In April 2026, Tetra Tech secured a multi-year engineering and consulting contract from Waterschap Aa en Maas to support the expansion of wastewater treatment facilities and modernization of water infrastructure across the southern Netherlands.

The company will provide wastewater treatment design, water resource management, flood defense, and environmental engineering solutions to help improve clean water availability and protect against flooding for approximately 780,000 residents and 17,000 businesses across 20 municipalities.

TTEK’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Tetra Tech is benefiting from its diversified business model, strong demand across client sectors and a robust backlog, supporting revenue growth and prompting the company to raise its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook.

TTEK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 7.8% in the past three months compared to the industry’s 22.6% growth.

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Rising costs could weigh on TTEK’s profitability in the coming quarters. The company’s international presence exposes it to currency swings and economic challenges in global markets.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FIX delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 39.29%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comfort Systems' 2026 earnings has increased 0.80%.

Everus Construction Group, Inc. ECG presently carries a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 61.97%.

In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for ECG’s 2026 earnings has increased 6.30%.

Knife River Corporation KNF presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.74%.

In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for KNF’s 2026 earnings has increased 3.43%.

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Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Knife River Corporation (KNF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.