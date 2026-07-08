Tetra Tech Wins $15M Engineering Services Contract From LADWP

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK recently secured a $15 million contract from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) to deliver engineering design and technical services for the Owens Lake Dust Mitigation Program. It is the largest dust mitigation and control program in the US.



Owens Lake is a significant dry lakebed where EPA-approved measures are used to control dust emissions and preserve the ecosystem over a 48.6-square-mile area. Per the five-year, multiple-award contract, TTEK’s engineers and digital automation specialists will provide geotechnical investigations, hydraulic modeling, cutting-edge GIS mapping, and civil, structural and mechanical engineering design services. The company will also deliver electrical and SCADA engineering design services to support current and new dust mitigation solutions.



Lately, Tetra Tech has received a series of deals that are likely to drive its growth. In June 2026, TTEK secured a contract from Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD) for the Hydropower Dam Spillway Modernization Project at the Rock Island and Rocky Reach hydroelectric dams in Washington. The company will serve as the lead design engineer as part of a team that includes Kuney Construction and J.F. Brennan.



Also, in April 2026, Tetra Tech secured a multi-year engineering and consulting contract from Waterschap Aa en Maas to support the expansion of wastewater treatment facilities and modernization of water infrastructure across the southern Netherlands. The company will provide wastewater treatment design, water resource management, flood defense, and environmental engineering solutions to help improve clean water availability and protect against flooding for approximately 780,000 residents and 17,000 businesses across 20 municipalities.

TTEK’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Tetra Tech is benefiting from its diversified business model, strong demand across client sectors and a robust backlog, supporting revenue growth and prompting it to raise its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook.



TTEK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 10.3% in the past month against the industry’s 4.8% decline.



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Rising costs could weigh on TTEK’s profitability in the coming quarters. The company’s international presence exposes it to currency swings and economic challenges in global markets.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below:



Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. CDNL presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cardinal Infrastructure delivered an earnings surprise of 27.8% in the last reported quarter. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for CDNL’s 2026 earnings has increased 14%.



Innodata Inc. INOD currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. Innodata has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 98.9%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INOD’s 2026 earnings has remained steady.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. Sterling Infrastructure delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 29.1%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for STRL’s 2026 earnings has increased 2.1%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Innodata Inc (INOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.