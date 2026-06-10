Tetra Tech Secures Contract for Columbia River Dam Upgrades

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK has secured a contract from Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD) for the Hydropower Dam Spillway Modernization Project at the Rock Island and Rocky Reach hydroelectric dams in Washington. The company will serve as the lead design engineer as part of a team that includes Kuney Construction and J.F. Brennan. Financial terms of the deal were kept under wraps.

Per the multi-year, single-award deal, TTEK will provide planning, evaluation, engineering and construction support services for the spillway modernization project. The project, which will be executed using a Progressive Design-Build approach, is focused on upgrading spillway facilities at Rock Island Dam and Rocky Reach Dam in Washington. Both facilities are located on the Columbia River.

To support the project, the company's engineers, scientists and technical specialists will evaluate existing infrastructure and undertake a series of engineering and technical assessments. Their responsibilities will include developing designs for new spillway gates, associated lifting systems and control equipment. The scope of work includes planning concrete rehabilitation activities at the dams.

TTEK will carry out seismic studies, assess project risks and evaluate potential failure modes. The company will also conduct value engineering studies and develop design solutions for both dam facilities.

The contract strengthens Tetra Tech’s presence in the hydropower market and adds to its portfolio of water and energy infrastructure projects. The planned upgrades are expected to improve the safety and reliability of the two dams and support long-term power generation for Chelan County PUD.

TTEK’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Tetra Tech is benefiting from its diversified business model, strong demand across client sectors and a robust backlog, supporting revenue growth and prompting the company to raise its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook.

TTEK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 17.1% in the past three months compared to the industry’s 17.5% growth.



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Rising costs could weigh on TTEK’s profitability in the coming quarters. The company’s international presence exposes it to currency swings and economic challenges in global markets.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FIX delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 39.29%. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comfort Systems 2026 earnings has increased 0.73%.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL presently carries a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 29.08%.

In the past 30 days, the consensus estimate for STRL’s 2026 earnings has increased 1.01%.

Knife River Corporation KNF presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.74%.

In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for KNF’s 2026 earnings has increased 3.11%.

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Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Knife River Corporation (KNF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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