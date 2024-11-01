Tethys Petroleum Advances Oil Production Plans

Tethys Petroleum (TSE:TPL) has released an update.

Tethys Petroleum has secured a crucial gas flaring permit, advancing its oil production plans in Kazakhstan. The company is now focused on obtaining the Ecology permit and signing the Production Contract to extend operations and enable oil exports. This progress is a significant step for Tethys in its Central Asia and Caspian region exploration activities.

