Tesson Holdings Plans Joint Venture with Aerospace Lithium

Tesson Holdings Ltd. (HK:1201) has released an update.

Tesson Holdings Ltd. has scheduled a special general meeting on December 30, 2024, to seek approval for a joint venture agreement with Aerospace Lithium Battery (Hong Kong) Co., Limited. This strategic alliance aims to establish joint venture companies and manage capital commitments, potentially impacting the company’s growth trajectory in the lithium battery sector. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on this significant business development.

