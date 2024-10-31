Tessellis S.p.A. Adjusts Share Capital Structure

Tiscali SPA (IT:TSL) has released an update.

Tessellis S.p.A. has announced a change in its share capital following Nice&Green S.A.’s conversion request, resulting in the issuance of 1,885,606 new ordinary shares. The conversion price was set at €0.3182 per share, marking a strategic financial move for the company. This adjustment reflects Tessellis’ ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure.

