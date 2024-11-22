News & Insights

Tessellis Enhances Financial Strategy with Bond Issuance

November 22, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Tiscali SPA (IT:TSL) has released an update.

Tessellis S.p.A. has issued 10 convertible bonds valued at EUR 1,000,000 to Nice & Green S.A. as part of an investment agreement. This move is part of a larger plan involving 31 tranches, aimed at raising up to EUR 62,000,000. The company, known for its ultrabroadband services, is leveraging this financial strategy to bolster its market position.

