Tesla's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

April 29, 2025 — 02:01 pm EDT

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Tesla. Our analysis of options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) revealed 678 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 310 were puts, with a value of $19,664,651, and 368 were calls, valued at $29,712,532.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $800.0 for Tesla, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $800.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Options Call Chart

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $17.75 $17.6 $17.75 $277.50 $750.8K 730 1.1K
TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $5.3 $5.25 $5.25 $277.50 $260.7K 2.8K 11.6K
TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $7.65 $7.6 $7.65 $282.50 $153.0K 3.6K 27.0K
TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $8.55 $8.5 $8.5 $285.00 $94.3K 5.6K 30.5K
TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $9.3 $9.25 $9.26 $285.00 $92.6K 5.6K 28.4K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

  • Trading volume stands at 72,573,468, with TSLA's price down by -0.38%, positioned at $284.78.
  • RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.
  • Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $296.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Tesla, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2025GuggenheimReiteratesSellSell
Apr 2025StifelMaintainsBuyBuy
Apr 2025MizuhoMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Benzinga
Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages given its easy-to-integrate API suite and easy-to-consume content. Benzinga provides timely, actionable news that helps users navigate a wide breadth of equities in even the most uncertain and volatile markets, in real time.
