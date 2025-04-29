Tesla's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Tesla. Our analysis of options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) revealed 678 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 310 were puts, with a value of $19,664,651, and 368 were calls, valued at $29,712,532.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $800.0 for Tesla, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $800.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $17.75 $17.6 $17.75 $277.50 $750.8K 730 1.1K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $5.3 $5.25 $5.25 $277.50 $260.7K 2.8K 11.6K TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $7.65 $7.6 $7.65 $282.50 $153.0K 3.6K 27.0K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $8.55 $8.5 $8.5 $285.00 $94.3K 5.6K 30.5K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $9.3 $9.25 $9.26 $285.00 $92.6K 5.6K 28.4K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 72,573,468, with TSLA's price down by -0.38%, positioned at $284.78.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $296.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $170. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $307. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $375. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $303. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Sell Sell Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

