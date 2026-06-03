Is Tesla's FSD Supervised Gaining Momentum Across Europe?

Tesla’s TSLA Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system has expanded further in Europe, with Estonia becoming the third European Union country to authorize the advanced driver-assistance technology after approvals in the Netherlands and Lithuania.



Tesla announced the development on X, marking another milestone in the gradual rollout of FSD across Europe. Estonia’s Transport Administration approved the system by recognizing the vehicle type certification previously granted by the Dutch regulator, RDW. Under EU mutual-recognition rules, member states can rely on approvals issued by other countries, helping accelerate deployment without requiring extensive local testing.



Despite the expansion, FSD Supervised remains a Level 2 advanced driver-assistance system. Drivers are still required to stay fully attentive, keep their hands on the wheel, and be prepared to take control at any time. While the system can assist with functions such as navigating city streets, changing lanes automatically and reacting to traffic conditions, it does not provide fully autonomous driving.



The approval reflects Tesla’s broader strategy for expanding FSD across Europe. The Netherlands’ certification in April paved the way for other EU countries to adopt the technology more quickly. Lithuania followed in May, and Estonia’s approval shortly afterward highlights how digitally advanced Baltic nations are helping accelerate the rollout.



Tesla owners in Estonia are expected to receive the FSD Supervised functionality through an over-the-air software update in the coming weeks, provided their vehicles are compatible.



The latest approval also adds to Tesla’s growing global footprint for FSD Supervised, which is now available in 11 countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia and South Korea. The European approvals suggest increasing regulatory acceptance of Tesla’s camera- and AI-based approach, which relies on neural networks rather than the lidar- and radar-focused systems used by some rivals.



While Tesla continues to expand FSD Supervised across Europe, other automakers are also advancing their driver-assistance and autonomous-driving strategies in their respective markets, highlighting the broader industry push toward software-defined mobility. TSLA carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



General Motors Company GM is steadily expanding the road network supported by Super Cruise, extending the hands-free driving system beyond highways while maintaining a strong focus on safety, reliability and customer trust. General Motors’ Super Cruise customers have logged more than 1 billion miles using the hands-free driving system. General Motors expects its Super Cruise subscriber base to surpass 850,000 by year-end.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN plans to launch point-to-point autonomous driving later this year, followed by hands-off, eyes-off Level 3 capability in 2027 and Level 4 robotaxi deployment in 2028. Rivian’s paid Autonomy+ adoption rates are already exceeding internal expectations. This matters because software and autonomy services typically carry much higher margins than vehicle manufacturing. If autonomy monetization scales successfully, recurring subscription revenues could improve Rivian’s profitability, stabilize cash flow and support higher valuation multiples similar to those of technology companies rather than traditional automakers.

Tesla’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Tesla has underperformed the Zacks Automotive – Domestic industry in the last six months. Tesla has lost 5.1% against the industry’s growth of 2.2%.



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From a valuation perspective, Tesla appears overvalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 15.07, higher than the industry’s 3.64.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved down 3 cents and 5 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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