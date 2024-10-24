Tesla’s $140 Billion Surge Calms Investor Fears with Promised EV Growth

Tesla's (TSLA) shares surged nearly 21% on Thursday, adding over $140 billion in market value, as CEO Elon Musk forecasted 20%-30% sales growth for 2025, calming investor concerns about his focus on new ventures. Musk assured investors that Tesla would continue expanding its core electric vehicle business, promising to launch an affordable EV in early 2025. The stock climbed to $258, marking the biggest gain since May 2013, as traders viewed the rally as a relief after previous sell-offs and short covering by some investors.





Musk's ambitious announcements about artificial intelligence and robotaxis in recent months had worried investors, but his reaffirmed commitment to cars and improved production costs led to Tesla's third-quarter margins beating Wall Street expectations. The cost of goods sold per vehicle dropped to its lowest-ever level at $35,100, contributing to margin expansion. Tesla also generated $326 million from its Full Self Driving (FSD) software, which underpins its future robotaxi plans.





Market Overview:





Tesla shares soared 21%, adding $140 billion in market value after Musk's 2025 sales forecast.



FSD software contributed to margin expansion, with lower production costs per vehicle also playing a key role.



At least seven brokerages raised price targets on Tesla stock, with a median PT of $221.



Key Points:



Musk forecasts 20%-30% sales growth for Tesla in 2025, with plans to launch an affordable EV by early 2025.



Tesla's third-quarter margins exceeded expectations, driven by reduced production costs and FSD software revenue.



Despite the rally, some investors remain cautious about Musk's focus on AI and robotaxis over Tesla's core EV business.



Looking Ahead:



Investors will closely watch how Tesla navigates regulatory challenges in launching robotaxis and autonomous driving.



Tesla’s ability to maintain strong margins will be crucial as it faces increasing competition and cost pressures.



The broader market will scrutinize Tesla’s EV production ramp-up and expansion into AI and robotics in 2025.



While Tesla's impressive rally provides short-term relief for investors, the company’s long-term strategy remains a focal point of debate. CEO Elon Musk’s bold promises for 2025 have reassured some shareholders, but the road ahead includes significant regulatory and competitive challenges. Musk’s ambitions for Tesla to dominate both the EV and AI-driven robotaxi markets will be closely scrutinized as the company navigates these uncharted territories.As Tesla expands its portfolio, keeping production costs low and delivering on AI promises will be key to sustaining growth. Investors, however, may need more clarity on Tesla’s evolving business model to fully embrace Musk’s vision of a tech-powered future.

