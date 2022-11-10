Tesla, Zoom Team Up For Videoconferencing In Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Zoom (ZOOM) have announced that they are officially teaming up to bring video conferencing inside Tesla vehicles.

Over the last few years, Tesla has invested heavily in features that are required for the in-car experience when its vehicles become self-driving. Until self-driving becomes reality, which has been delayed quite a few times in Tesla's case, those features are used only when the vehicles are parked, especially when charging.

Now Tesla is going a step further with native apps in a new partnership with Zoom. During its Zoomtopia event yesterday, the video conferencing app announced an official integration with Tesla.

A Zoom spokesperson confirmed the announcement. The company released a video demonstration of the Zoom app inside Tesla vehicles.

When Tesla launched the Model 3, it equipped the vehicle with a standard cabin-facing camera in the rearview mirror. The feature has since made it to all other Tesla vehicles.

For the first three years since Tesla brought the cabin camera to production, the feature remained dormant. Later, Tesla started using it as a driver monitoring tool to help ensure that Autopilot and Self-Driving Beta users were paying attention when using the driver assist features.

Now Tesla is giving access to the camera's feed to a third party for this Zoom app integration.

