Tesla unveils app for Apple Watch

As part of the 2024 Tesla (TSLA) Holiday Update, the car maker unveiled an app for Apple Watch (AAPL), which allows users to use their Apple Watch as their phone key, as well as view battery charge, open the trunk, and turn on climate control. In addition, the company announced the ability to save and watch Dashcam and Sentry Mode clips directly from the Tesla app.
