Tesla Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSLA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 945 extraordinary options activities for Tesla. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 720 are puts, totaling $45,993,287, and 225 are calls, amounting to $13,458,648.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $960.0 for Tesla, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 5660.3 with a total volume of 11,115,787.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $960.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $82.0 $81.35 $81.61 $300.00 $440.2K 7.8K 98 TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $82.0 $81.6 $81.6 $300.00 $383.2K 7.8K 144 TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.8 $7.75 $7.77 $227.50 $223.4K 4.7K 20.5K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.89 $1.88 $1.9 $210.00 $201.2K 13.5K 28.2K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.6 $7.55 $7.6 $227.50 $190.7K 4.7K 22.0K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Tesla, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Tesla With a volume of 50,363,591, the price of TSLA is down -4.37% at $227.6. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Tesla

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $339.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Tesla, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

