News & Insights

Stocks
TSLA

Tesla (TSLA) Wins Legal Battle Over False Self-Driving Claims

October 01, 2024 — 05:55 am EDT

Written by Radhika Saraogi for TipRanks ->

Tesla (TSLA) and its CEO, Elon Musk, secured a significant legal victory on Monday. This comes as U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin dismissed a lawsuit accusing them of defrauding shareholders by overstating the capabilities of TSLA’s self-driving technology.

The judge ruled that shareholders failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove Tesla and Musk were liable for misleading statements about the safety and effectiveness of their self-driving capabilities. She also dismissed claims that Musk’s statements were false or promoted carelessness, stating that many of these statements could be seen as predictions about the future.

While this is a positive development for Tesla, the legal battle is not finished yet. The judge has allowed investors until October 30 to file a revised complaint, which could prolong the case.

TSLA Faces a Horde of Legal Issues

This recent victory is just one such example of Tesla’s ongoing legal saga. The company is dealing with numerous lawsuits concerning its self-driving technology.

In this context, Tesla is facing a class-action lawsuit from consumers who claim they were misled by the company’s marketing of its self-driving capabilities. Further, the company is under investigation by federal regulators for potential safety defects related to its Autopilot system. The Securities and Exchange Commission is also looking into whether TSLA made false claims about its self-driving technology.

It is worth monitoring these developments closely, as they could significantly impact TSLA’s future.

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Today?

Turning to Wall Street, TSLA stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 12 Buys, 16 Holds, and seven Sells assigned in the last three months. At $210.91, the average Tesla price target implies 19.39% downside potential. Shares of the company have gained 24.7% in the past three months.

See more TSLA analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.