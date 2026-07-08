Tesla Stock Sank 7% Despite Record Deliveries

Key Points

Tesla's recent stock moves suggest Wall Street now values the company more for autonomous driving and robotics than for selling record numbers of cars.

When Tesla reports earnings on July 22, investors should focus less on vehicle deliveries and more on evidence that its Robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus ambitions are becoming real businesses.

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A strange thing is happening with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) right now. The company posted the best delivery quarter in its history, and the stock fell 7% in a day, its worst session in close to a year. Days later, a single city launch of a driverless taxi service sent the shares up by a similar amount.

Read those two moves together, and you get the real story: The market has stopped paying Tesla for its cars.

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On July 2, Tesla reported 480,126 vehicle deliveries for the second quarter, a 25% jump from a year earlier and a wide beat of the 406,000 that analysts on Wall Street had modeled. Production reached 451,758 vehicles, and the energy division deployed 13.5 gigawatt-hours of storage, above the 9.6 posted a year ago.

By any plain reading, that is a strong report. The stock sold off despite the beat, and it has dropped on each of the past three delivery updates.

Part of the explanation sits inside the quarter. Much of the demand traces to a spike in gasoline prices tied to conflict in the Middle East, a tailwind that faded once oil prices settled. A share of Tesla's truck and battery sales runs through related parties: Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, bought $269 million of Tesla Megapacks in April to power the data centers behind its xAI unit, after buying Cybertrucks the year before. Demand that leans on the founder's other companies is harder to bank on.

The market is valuing Tesla as an AI company

The clearest signal came the following week. Tesla widened its robotaxi service to Miami, its third U.S. market, and the shares rallied, closing near $420 on July 6. A delivery record dropped the stock; a robotaxi city lifted it.

That gap tells you where the value lives. Musk has steered the company toward its Cybercab, the Semi truck, and the Optimus humanoid robot, and he chose to end production of the flagship Model S and Model X to free the Fremont lines for Optimus.

This shift raises the stakes. If Tesla is priced as an autonomy and robotics company, the car business becomes a bridge rather than the destination, and a stumble on that bridge counts.

Competition from BYD and other Chinese makers keeps pressuring prices. A Tesla Semi was involved in a fatal crash in Nevada in late June, a reminder that autonomy carries safety and legal exposure. And a robotaxi in three cities is just a pilot, still not a business.

Investors need to watch the right scoreboard. Delivery beats will move the stock less than progress on robotaxi expansion, Cybercab volume, and Optimus. Tesla reports full financial results on July 22.

To me, that is the moment to test whether the AI story has supporting numbers.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.