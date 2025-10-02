Markets
TSLA

Tesla Posts Record For Deliveries, Deployments In Q3

October 02, 2025 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tesla reported that, in the third quarter, it produced over 447,450 vehicles, delivered over 497,099 vehicles and deployed 12.5 GWh of energy storage products. The company noted that this was a record for both deliveries and deployments.

In the third quarter, for Model 3/Y, production was 435,826 vehicles, while deliveries were 481,166 vehicles. For other models, production was 11,624 vehicles, while deliveries were 15,933.

Tesla said it will post financial results for the third quarter of 2025 after market close on October 22, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.