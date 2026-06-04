Tesla Launches Robotaxi Service In Austin

(RTTNews) - Automajor Tesla Inc. (TSLA) announced the launch of its unsupervised robotaxis across the Austin Metro area in Texas. The move strengthens the firm's efforts to speed up autonomous ride-hailing as its focus is being changed from EVs to AI and robotics.

On X social media platform, Tesla's robotaxi account showed a message that "Unsupervised Robotaxi now in the entire Austin Metro area."

For nearly a year, the service has been operating in Austin.

According to CEO Elon Musk, expanding the robotaxi service and wider adoption of its full self-driving software is key to Tesla's growth strategy.

Musk recently said he aims to expand fully self-driving cars without human safety monitors in the United States later this year, following launch in Texas.

Tesla reportedly operates around 50 vehicles in the city, while Alphabet's Waymo operates more than 250 vehicles in the same area.

In mid- April, Tesla officially launched its autonomous robotaxi service in Dallas and Houston, Texas, marking a significant expansion of its driverless ride-hailing network.

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