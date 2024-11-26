News & Insights

Tesco PLC’s Executive Share Transactions Stir Market Interest

November 26, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC recently reported significant insider trading activity, with Director Bertrand Bodson acquiring additional shares through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan, while Chief Commercial Officer Ashwin Prasad sold a substantial number of shares. These moves, involving transactions on the London Stock Exchange, may attract attention from investors keen on understanding the dynamics within Tesco’s executive team.

