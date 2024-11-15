News & Insights

Tertiary Minerals Begins Drilling at Nevada Project

November 15, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

Tertiary Minerals (GB:TYM) has released an update.

Tertiary Minerals has initiated drilling at its Brunton Pass Copper-Gold Project in Nevada, focusing on both copper and gold-silver mineralization targets. With four drill holes planned, the company aims to uncover significant mineral resources, marking an unprecedented level of exploration activity. This move comes as part of Tertiary’s broader exploration efforts, which also include projects in Zambia.

