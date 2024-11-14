Terreno Realty price target lowered to $63 from $68 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs lowered the firm’s price target on Terreno Realty (TRNO) to $63 from $68 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 FFO of 62c per share was in line with consensus estimates, and the firm is revising its model, reflecting lower leasing spreads amid slowing market rent growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRNO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.