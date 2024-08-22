Terran Orbital's (LLAP) Tyvak Successfully Launch IPERDRONE Satellite

Tyvak International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP, recently announced that it has successfully launched and deployed a nanosatellite named IPERDRONE.0, achieving major success in an advanced space mission. The project is part of the IPERDRONE Program, backed by the Italian Space Agency, which aims to develop a cost-effective reusable re-entry system capable of interacting with space infrastructures. Kayser Italia and Italian aerospace research centre Centro Italiano Ricerche Aerospaziali are key partners in this venture. The program includes a series of missions, each with different objectives and complexities.



The launch of IPERDRONE.0 on Aug 16, 2024, aboard SpaceX’s Transporter 11 mission, marked a significant milestone in space exploration for Tyvak International. This first mission primarily focuses on the demonstration and assessment of vital technologies, such as proximity operations algorithms, inspection cameras and the propulsion system. Successful validation of these technologies will lay the foundation for future complex operations.



Tyvak played a vital role in this mission, overseeing all aspects of the satellite's development, including hardware and software design, assembly, integration, testing, and launch services. Moreover, the company is also responsible for planning and executing all orbit operations of the satellite from its Mission Operations Center in Turin.



The next phase of the IPERDRONE program will focus on the inspection of space assets, the ability to bring the spacecraft back through steer mechanisms and the assessment of novel materials designed to shield it from extreme atmospheric temperatures. Nonetheless, the success of the first IPERDRONE mission has accentuated the capabilities and deep expertise of Tyvak in executing sophisticated space missions. This augurs well for long-term growth.



Shares of Terran Orbital have lost 76.9% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 50.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Terran Orbital currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM, carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks.



The company created a niche market for itself, helping customers scale network capacity, delivering better network response time and performance and simplifying technology migration.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.