Terran Orbital (LLAP) Awarded T2TL Gamma Contract by SDA

Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP recently announced that it had secured a deal to produce 10 satellites for the Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL) Gamma contract for the Space Development Agency.



Per the $254 million contract, the global satellite manufacturer will likely leverage its cutting-edge Ambassador platform to manage the full lifecycle of these satellites, including their design, construction, integration, testing and delivery. The satellites will be equipped with advanced payloads aimed at strengthening future kill chain capabilities within the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. This aims to create a constellation of hundreds of satellites in low-Earth orbit, providing vital capabilities such as satellite communications, data transport, missile warning and missile tracking.



The Gamma satellites will also likely share several core characteristics with other T2TL variants, including the Beta model. In addition to this milestone, Terran Orbital is also collaborating with the American aerospace and defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin to develop 36 space vehicles for the T2TL Beta and 18 for the T2 Tracking Layer. Under the Tranche 0 Transport Layer, Terran Orbital has delivered 10 buses and is in the process of manufacturing 42 buses for the Tranche 1 Transport Layer, with launches scheduled for late 2024 and 2025.



In addition to incremental revenues, these partnerships position Terran Orbital to significantly expand its global presence and enhance its capabilities in delivering innovative satellite solutions.



Shares of Terran Orbital have lost 76.9% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 48.6%.



