Terramin Australia Strengthens Board with New Executive Director

Terramin Australia Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Martin Janes as an Executive Director, replacing Mr. Kevin McGuinness, who has resigned to focus on other business interests. Mr. Janes brings over 33 years of mining experience and a strong financial background, which is expected to be crucial as the company advances its Tala Hamza Zinc Project. This leadership change aims to strengthen Terramin’s board as it navigates future growth opportunities.

