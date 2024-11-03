Terrain Minerals Unveils New Exploration Prospects

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Ltd has announced an initial Exploration Target for its Larins Lane Project in Western Australia, covering just 5% of the prospective geology. The company plans to expand its exploration efforts with a significant drilling program in early 2025, focusing on rare earth elements and gallium. This development is part of a broader strategy to assess the project’s potential and respond to growing industry demand for gallium.

