Terragen Holdings Ltd Launches A$5 Million Equity Raising

Terragen Holdings Ltd (AU:TGH) has released an update.

Terragen Holdings Ltd is launching a A$5 million equity raising to boost its research and development and accelerate global commercialisation of its probiotic products. The funds will support the company’s efforts to expand its market presence and enhance its financial position. Terragen is also progressing with a distribution agreement to further its reach in the agricultural sector.

