Terragen Holdings Announces New Securities Issue Plan

Terragen Holdings Ltd has announced a proposed issue of 114,621,468 ordinary fully paid securities as part of an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer. This move, effective from December 9, 2024, aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and expand its market presence. Investors can expect the offer to close on January 16, 2025, with securities issued by January 23, 2025.

