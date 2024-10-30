News & Insights

TerraCom Limited Reports Mixed Quarterly Performance

TerraCom Limited (AU:TER) has released an update.

TerraCom Limited reported a mixed performance for the quarter ending September 2024, with notable achievements in Australia but challenges in South Africa. Blair Athol’s coal sales aligned with forecasts, achieving an overall price of A$149.5 per tonne, while South African operations faced logistics constraints leading to reduced export and domestic sales. Despite these hurdles, the company remains optimistic about future sales performance and announced a significant cooperation agreement with Wintime Energy Group.

