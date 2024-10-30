TerraCom Limited Reports Mixed Quarterly Performance

TerraCom Limited (AU:TER) has released an update.

TerraCom Limited reported a mixed performance for the quarter ending September 2024, with notable achievements in Australia but challenges in South Africa. Blair Athol’s coal sales aligned with forecasts, achieving an overall price of A$149.5 per tonne, while South African operations faced logistics constraints leading to reduced export and domestic sales. Despite these hurdles, the company remains optimistic about future sales performance and announced a significant cooperation agreement with Wintime Energy Group.

For further insights into AU:TER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.