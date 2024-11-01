Terra Uranium Issues Shares for Supplier Services

Terra Uranium Limited (AU:T92) has released an update.

Terra Uranium Limited has announced the issue of 61,548 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, issued as compensation for services provided by a supplier. This move, not previously disclosed, highlights Terra Uranium’s strategic financial management and its approach to leveraging stock for operational needs.

For further insights into AU:T92 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.