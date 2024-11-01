News & Insights

Terra Uranium Issues Shares for Supplier Services

November 01, 2024

Terra Uranium Limited (AU:T92) has released an update.

Terra Uranium Limited has announced the issue of 61,548 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, issued as compensation for services provided by a supplier. This move, not previously disclosed, highlights Terra Uranium’s strategic financial management and its approach to leveraging stock for operational needs.

