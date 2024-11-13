Terns Pharmaceuticals Reports Q3 Progress and Financials

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( (TERN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. presented to its investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing small-molecule product candidates for serious diseases such as oncology and obesity. The company recently reported its third-quarter 2024 financial results, highlighting significant advancements in its clinical trials and corporate strategies.

In the latest quarter, Terns Pharmaceuticals focused on the progress of its clinical-stage programs, including the anticipated interim data from the Phase 1 CARDINAL trial for TERN-701 in chronic myeloid leukemia and the planned Phase 2 trial for TERN-601 targeting obesity. The company reported cash reserves of $372.8 million, bolstered by a recent equity raise, ensuring financial stability through 2028.

Key financial metrics showed a reduction in net loss to $21.9 million from $29.8 million in the previous year, attributed to decreased general and administrative expenses. The company continues to advance its promising pipeline, which includes TERN-701, a BCR-ABL inhibitor, and TERN-601, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, both demonstrating potential in their respective fields.

Looking ahead, Terns Pharmaceuticals remains committed to its strategic focus on clinical development, with an emphasis on advancing its pipeline of small-molecule therapies. The management’s outlook suggests continued progress in addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and metabolic disorders, supported by its strong financial position.

