Terns Pharmaceuticals Reports Promising Results in CML Trial

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( (TERN) ) has provided an update.

Terns Pharmaceuticals has reported promising preliminary results from its Phase 1 CARDINAL trial of TERN-701, an investigational treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). The study shows high efficacy and a favorable safety profile, with no dose-limiting toxicities and significant molecular responses even at the lowest dose levels among heavily pre-treated patients. The trial’s success underscores TERN-701’s potential as a leading therapy in CML treatment, setting the stage for further study expansion and additional efficacy data expected by late 2025.

See more data about TERN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.