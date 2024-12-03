News & Insights

Terns Pharmaceuticals Reports Promising Results in CML Trial

December 03, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( (TERN) ) has provided an update.

Terns Pharmaceuticals has reported promising preliminary results from its Phase 1 CARDINAL trial of TERN-701, an investigational treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). The study shows high efficacy and a favorable safety profile, with no dose-limiting toxicities and significant molecular responses even at the lowest dose levels among heavily pre-treated patients. The trial’s success underscores TERN-701’s potential as a leading therapy in CML treatment, setting the stage for further study expansion and additional efficacy data expected by late 2025.

